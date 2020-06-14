1 Torremolinos Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

This great home is located in the highly desirable 24- hour guard-gated community of Rancho Las Palmas. It offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 remodeled bathrooms, two car attached garage, a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, a nice size patio, an atrium and Laundry room. This great home has new interior paint, New baseboards, Updated Kitchen, Newer recessed lighting, completely remodeled bathrooms and it's a corner unit. Rancho Las Palmas Country Club features 27 - hole golf course, 25 tennis courts, 26 pools, Fitness center and a wonderful clubhouse. The home is centrally located to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and a short 20 minute ride to Palm Springs International airport.