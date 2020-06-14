All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

1 Torremolinos Drive

1 Torremolinos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 Torremolinos Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Rancho Las Palmas Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
This great home is located in the highly desirable 24- hour guard-gated community of Rancho Las Palmas. It offers 3 large bedrooms, 2 remodeled bathrooms, two car attached garage, a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, a nice size patio, an atrium and Laundry room. This great home has new interior paint, New baseboards, Updated Kitchen, Newer recessed lighting, completely remodeled bathrooms and it's a corner unit. Rancho Las Palmas Country Club features 27 - hole golf course, 25 tennis courts, 26 pools, Fitness center and a wonderful clubhouse. The home is centrally located to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and a short 20 minute ride to Palm Springs International airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Torremolinos Drive have any available units?
1 Torremolinos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Mirage, CA.
What amenities does 1 Torremolinos Drive have?
Some of 1 Torremolinos Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Torremolinos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Torremolinos Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Torremolinos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1 Torremolinos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 1 Torremolinos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 Torremolinos Drive does offer parking.
Does 1 Torremolinos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Torremolinos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Torremolinos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1 Torremolinos Drive has a pool.
Does 1 Torremolinos Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Torremolinos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Torremolinos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Torremolinos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Torremolinos Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Torremolinos Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
