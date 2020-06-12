/
3 bedroom apartments
51 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ramona, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
Ramona
3 Units Available
Shadow Glen
140 14th St, Ramona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1010 sqft
Shadow Glen Apartment Homes offers Two and Three bedroom homes with smartly designed floor plans. Homes feature Air Conditioning, Ceiling Fans, Well Equipped Kitchens with Plenty of Cabinets and Counter Space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Ramona
1 Unit Available
1508 Sara Marie Pl
1508 Sara Marie Place, Ramona, CA
Great Cul-de-sac location within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and schools. Highly upgraded home that has been freshly renovated, painted and detailed. New appliances in kitchen and LED efficient lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Ramona
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2426 Via Majella
2426 Via Majella, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2278 sqft
2426 Via Majella Available 07/01/20 Beautiful west end custom home with a breathtaking hilltop views. Horse property with 3 stall barn. - Beautiful west end custom home with a breathtaking hilltop view in every direction.
Results within 5 miles of Ramona
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19308 Laurel Lane
19308 Laurel Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1655 sqft
19308 Laurel Lane Available 07/15/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 2-Car Garage, Central HVAC, Very Private - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, house will be available for move in on July 15, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
16244 Wikiup Rd.
16244 Wikiup Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA
16244 Wikiup Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates - Beautiful, Modern, Elegant and Upgraded 2,696 sq ft Single Family Home in the San Diego Country Estates.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Poway
1 Unit Available
14175 Biscayne Place
14175 Biscayne Place, Poway, CA
Tuscan Style Luxury Home - The Heritage Poway - This home is a must see opportunity to rent a custom and exquisitely appointed private resort style estate overlooking the fairways of Madera Golf Course in the prestigious gated community "The
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Poway
1 Unit Available
13672 Quiet Hills Dr
13672 Quiet Hills Drive, Poway, CA
Pet friendly.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Poway
1 Unit Available
14212 Sandhill Road
14212 Sandhill Road, Poway, CA
14212 Sandhill Road Available 06/20/20 Your own Private Oasis in Bridlewood/Lakeside - POWAY. 5/3, 3071 sq. ft. - Be prepared for a stunning outlook when you enter this luxury home.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
23620 Barrego Way
23620 Barrego Way, San Diego Country Estates, CA
23620 Barrego Way Available 05/01/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath House w/ 3-Car Garage, Pool, Jacuzzi - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will be available starting 5/1/2020. Great interior and amazing back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Ramona
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Rancho Penasquitos
11 Units Available
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,146
1141 sqft
The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos offers beautifully remodeled two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent located off Carmel Mountain Road in Rancho Penasquitos.
Last updated June 12 at 08:48pm
Rancho Bernardo
9 Units Available
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,916
1171 sqft
In the Poway School District in a park-like setting. Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and updated appliances. On-site amenities for the active, including sauna, pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Rancho Penasquitos
15 Units Available
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1428 sqft
CRESTA BELLA... a new, luxury rental community with Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spacious, flexible floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Poway
16 Units Available
Sofi Poway
13409 Midland Rd, Poway, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1040 sqft
Redesigned homes with wood-style flooring and brushed nickel features. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, and gym. Near Poway Plaza Shopping Center. Minutes from I-15.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
East Grove
11 Units Available
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1100 sqft
Come home to The Willows and enjoy the advantages of spacious apartments and ample parking. We have a wide variety of living spaces to choose from, all with large closets and modern amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Kit Carson
13 Units Available
Haven 76
2414 S Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,990
1353 sqft
With San Diego only a short drive down the I-15, residents here enjoy fully fitted kitchens, air conditioning and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community also has a BBQ-grill, pool, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
12126 Bajada Road
12126 Bajada Road, San Diego, CA
Beautiful 4 BR Single Story Home in Rancho Bernardo With Mountain Views! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting www.sandiegorpm.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midway
1 Unit Available
453 CORNWALL GLEN
453 Cornwall Glen, Escondido, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1955 sqft
453 CORNWALL GLEN Available 06/15/20 3 beds/ 2.5 baths house 1,955 sqft - (RLNE5849249)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
Waterbridge
17105 West Bernardo Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1040 sqft
Available 07/01/20 For rent is a ground-floor 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available July 2, 2020 in the beautiful Waterbridge community in Rancho Bernardo. Please note the specifics of this property below.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Diego Country Estates
1 Unit Available
15918 Shalom Road
15918 Shalom Road, San Diego Country Estates, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1926 sqft
Panoramic View - Ramona Country Estates - Spacious country home with seclusion and panoramic view. Tile floors in living and kitchen area. Two fireplaces plus central AC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14568 Rutledge Sq.
14568 Rutledge Square, San Diego, CA
14568 Rutledge Sq. Available 07/06/20 Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home - Gated Carmel Mountain Ranch Home with upgrades throughout and no home behind. Bright spacious 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
12037 Tivoli Park Row Unit #5
12037 Tivoli Park Row, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1341 sqft
Carmel Mountian Condo - 2 Bed w/loft ,Updated with garage, fireplace, laundry- Available Now! - - Quiet and Serene complex , centrally located, great location - 3rd bed is not enclosed it is a 2nd story loft that can be used for Bed, Office, Or Den
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Rancho Bernardo
1 Unit Available
17776 Corte Barquero
17776 Corte Barquero, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1935 sqft
Spacious Home Nestled in 55+ Oaks North - This is a a 55+ only community. You'll love the peacefulness of this home and enjoy this dreamy private back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmel Mountain
1 Unit Available
14146 Capewood Lane
14146 Capewood Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1996 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Spacious House in Carmel Mountain Ranch - Property Id: 280950 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1996 Square Ft home with vaulted ceilings in GREAT Neighborhood. New Appliances and brand new A/C unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eucalyptus Hills
1 Unit Available
11620 Oak Creek Drive
11620 Oak Creek Drive, Eucalyptus Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
3br 2020 Home with Beautiful Mountain Views! - *New home, just finished in 2020 on a quiet street in the older Eucalyptus Hills part of Lakeside *Lots of natural light all throughout the house *Peaceful bubbling brook in the back yard, trees &
