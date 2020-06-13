/
3 bedroom apartments
128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lemon Grove, CA
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
3156 Massachusetts Avenue
3156 Massachusetts Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1142 sqft
This spacious and upgraded two story townhouse in Lemon Grove features stainless appliances, laminate wood flooring, and a bonus room off of the kitchen! This unit also has washer and dryer hookups and a two car attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
2123 Siegle Court
2123 Siegle Court, Lemon Grove, CA
Cul-de-sac 5 bedroom Lemon Grove - Welcome home! This beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home is available in June with a great cul-de-sac location. Home features upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout the living area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7318 Canton Drive
7318 Canton Drive, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1323 sqft
Super 3Br/2Ba Recently Renovated Home with Central Heating/AC - Super 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home that has been recently renovated on the interior. Beautiful laminate flooring throughout with carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
1665 La Corta Street
1665 La Corta Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom located in the Lemon Grove area. With 2 car garage! - As you enter this home, you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors in the entry and hallway and brand new plush carpets in the living room and bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7971 Lincoln St
7971 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1229 sqft
Completely renovated bungalow home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Attached one car garage with driveway parking and plenty of street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7973 Lincoln St
7973 Lincoln Street, Lemon Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
988 sqft
New construction home in great area of Lemon Grove. Three full-sized bedrooms with two full baths, one inside the master. Available now. Long driveway parking and plenty of street parking. Large yard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
4 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8980 Lamar Street
8980 Lamar Street, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1182 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath townhouse in a beautiful gated community checks all the boxes. The downstairs boasts an open floor plan, tile flooring, premium counter tops, refrigerator, washer/dryer, dishwasher & microwave.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
8963 Windham Court
8963 Windham Court, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1140 sqft
Two-Story townhouse featuring new wood look flooring and new carpet throughout. All three bathrooms have been completely remodeled. Kitchen has new granite countertops with a dishwasher, stove/oven.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jamacha Lomita
1 Unit Available
972 Osage Street
972 Osage Street, San Diego, CA
4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms in Spring Valley - This 1,184 square feet house, featuring features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms sits on a 10,600 square feet lot which means lots of room for the entire family.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Encanto
1 Unit Available
1105 Bittern Street
1105 Bittern Street, San Diego, CA
Well maintained home with new a/c & solar available for immediate occupancy! - This is a beautiful home, situated on a corner lot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2313 Highview Lane
2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month **FULLY FURNISHED HOME** Central air/ AC & Heating Gas fireplace in living room Pool (heated with solar panels) 2 Bonfire pits Patio furniture Huge
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
3418 Fairway Dr
3418 Fairway Drive, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1008 sqft
Adorable detached home in La Mesa. Just a jaunt from the Village! This home has tons of original charm yet has still has some great upgrades...
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Spring Valley
1 Unit Available
2207 Kings View Circle
2207 Kings View Circle, Spring Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1104 sqft
3 BEDROOM UPGRADED SPRING VALLEY TOWNHOME! - This upgraded condo is located in Spring Valley just minutes from the 94, 54 and 125 freeways. Fantastic floor plan features 3 good sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Oak Park
1 Unit Available
5474 Timothy Dr.
5474 Timothy Drive, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1056 sqft
Charming three bedroom two bath home. - Plenty of windows make this home light and bright! Spacious living room. Beautiful hardwood floors with laminate in bathrooms and kitchen. Large back yard with patio. One car garage.
Last updated December 11 at 04:58pm
Encanto
1 Unit Available
2035 Paradise Street
2035 Paradise Street, San Diego, CA
You'll fall in love with this 1,800 square foot 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with amazing views from the comfort of your own deck! The kitchen has granite countertops and comes fully equipped with stainless appliances including refrigerator, stove,
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Allied Gardens
31 Units Available
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,071
1363 sqft
Just a few minutes east of the San Diego River, this development offers 1- to 3- bedroom units. Amenities include bathtubs, dishwashers, fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 11 at 01:34am
College West
5 Units Available
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd, San Diego, CA
Located less than two miles away from San Diego State University, Fifty Twenty-Five offers fully furnished apartment suites that are ideal for the modern student.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
Grantville
27 Units Available
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,086
1455 sqft
Prepare to indulge in the best of southern California living at Hanover Mission Valley. Just 4 miles from San Diego's historic Downtown Gaslamp district- home to quaint boutiques and the finest Baja Mexican cuisine.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Allied Gardens
16 Units Available
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1553 sqft
Townhome apartments located near Mission Valley with outdoor fireplace and lounge, swimming pool and spa and fitness center. Two and three bedroom homes with gourmet kitchens, private balconies and garages.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
2 Units Available
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1219 sqft
Nestled in a mature residential community just minutes from I-8 & accessible via the San Diego Metro Transit System, The Palms of La Mesa offers you the perfect mixture of convenience & location.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Talmadge
2 Units Available
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1105 sqft
Mission Pacific is in the vibrant and hip Kensington/Talmadge district and offers beautiful, bright floor plans for ideal San Diego living. Enjoy being just a few minutes from San Diego State University, Mission Valley, and the Gaslamp district.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1369 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
