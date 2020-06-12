142 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bostonia, CA

/
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Bostonia
13 Units Available
Parkway Club Apartments
1237 Graves Ave, Bostonia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,271
1125 sqft
Situated in a quiet residential area with access to shopping malls, schools and grocery stores. All-electric kitchens for easy entertaining. On-site laundry, BBQ/grill area and swimming pool and hot tub.
Results within 1 mile of Bostonia
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1240 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.
Last updated May 26 at 06:29pm
14 Units Available
Forest Park
1250 Petree St, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1063 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak,?Alliance?Residential?is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.?As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face?at our communities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasant and spacious, unfurnished, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental in El Cajon.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11959 Sapota Dr.
11959 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
3 Bed 2 Bath Townhouse in Lakeside - The townhome is nestled in a small community in Lakeside. Nice covered patio to entertain friends and family. Balcony off the master bedroom with spectacular views.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
11935 Sapota Drive - A
11935 Sapota Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1800 sqft
https://youtu.be/KyAx519MMvs Beautiful Lakeside home at the top of a hill with views across lakeside all the way to El Cap and Cuyamaca mountains.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
12016 Winter Gardens Dr
12016 Winter Gardens Drive, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
792 sqft
Just renovated 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom house for rent. All appliances plus AC unit. Pets friendly. Available from 5.20.2020. VIDEO TOUR1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VViXWm_1sfI VIDEO TOUR2: https://www.youtube.
Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
1621 Hanson Lane
1621 Hanson Lane, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1558 sqft
1621 Hanson Lane Available 10/30/19 Spacious, lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home available, Back yard and 2 car garage! - Lovely and Very Spacious 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Bostonia
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1300 sqft
Ivanhoe Village Apartments offer a wide variety of extracurricular activities in a relaxing atmosphere while at home! Residents enjoy living in a peaceful and beautifully landscaped community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Rancho San Diego
29 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1095 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,378
1200 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
9499 El Granito Ave. Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10386 Eve Way
10386 Eve Way, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms /3 bathrooms, Beautiful countryside patio home!! - Desirable 1-level floor plan with attached 2-car garage!! Central forced air & heat!! Lovely enclosed patio with upgraded vinyl fencing!! Great location-at the end on Eve Way with
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
5921 Joel Lane
5921 Joel Lane, La Mesa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,188
1234 sqft
5921 Joel Lane Available 06/15/20 NEWLY RENOVATED W/ LARGE YARD, WOOD FLOORS, PET FRIENDLY, 2 CAR GARAGE!! - This home is for you! Located in the city of La Mesa, this 3/2 single story house has it all, large fenced yard, 2 car garage, open floor
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7917 Wistful Vista
7917 Wistful Vista, Santee, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1000 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Fully remodeled house on a private road - Property Id: 294499 Remodeled 3BR/1 bath that is part of a duplex (just one attached neighbor).
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winter Gardens
1 Unit Available
9658 Winter Gardens Blvd OFFICE BY POOL
9658 Winter Gardens Boulevard, Winter Gardens, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
Unit OFFICE BY POOL Available 07/01/20 UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT! NEWLY RENOVATED UNIT!!! - Property Id: 291268 Three bedrooms- two baths- new appliances, new flooring, new unit.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mesa
1 Unit Available
6095 Avenorra Ave.
6095 Avenorra Drive, La Mesa, CA
4 bedrooms, 2 baths, Fireplace, Pool, Detached Poolroom. MUST SEE!!! - 6095 Avenorra Ave. is located in La Mesa. This single-family home features; 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, large open kitchen with fridge, stove, oven, microwave, and a dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
475 Murray Drive
475 Murray Drive, El Cajon, CA
Fletcher Hills- Available Now! - Larger home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Great views off the two separate backyard decks. New paint and flooring throughout. Two car garage, dedicated office space and plenty of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8620 Chaparral Way
8620 Chaparral Way, Santee, CA
**Waitlisted - Call prior to applying ***$500 First Full Months Rent - 4BR 3BA Santee House - Built in 2018, SOLAR, Spacious Floor Plan, 2 Car Garage, AC, Tankless Water Heater/Water Softener, 1 Dog 40lb or Less OK - ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **$500 off
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2344 Valley Mill Road
2344 Valley Mill Road, El Cajon, CA
AMAZING 4 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR RENT - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM No Pets Allowed (RLNE5736320)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Eucalyptus Hills
1 Unit Available
11620 Oak Creek Drive
11620 Oak Creek Drive, Eucalyptus Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1500 sqft
3br 2020 Home with Beautiful Mountain Views! - *New home, just finished in 2020 on a quiet street in the older Eucalyptus Hills part of Lakeside *Lots of natural light all throughout the house *Peaceful bubbling brook in the back yard, trees &
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
1 Unit Available
10914 Calle Tezac
10914 Calle Tezac, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
10914 Calle Tezac Available 07/06/20 4 BR/ 2 BA 1934 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful and spacious home located in the community of La Mesa. The property features a spacious kitchen and living area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
El Cajon
1 Unit Available
140 W Douglas Ave
140 West Douglas Avenue, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1876 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath Row Home- Heart of Downtown El Cajon- Gated Complex- Promenade Square - Virtual tour available at www.ampropman.com. Click on Vacancies and Rental Applications to view. This 3 level, 3 bed, 2.
