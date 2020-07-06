All apartments in Ramona
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

16623 Adrienne Way

16623 Adrienne Way
Location

16623 Adrienne Way, Ramona, CA 92065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
Large 3BR 2BA Home + Detached Studio Apt. Wood Floors. Pool. Country Living w/ Views! - Country living on 2 acre property. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath plus quaint detached studio apartment. Newly upgraded kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances and laminate wood flooring. Wood floors, new paint, ceiling fans and plenty of windows throughout. Laundry room, attached 2 car garage, outdoor patios. Pool w/ solar heat. Property has chicken coop and garden beds! Located at west end of town, near Poway. Your dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.
Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner covers landscaper, pool service.

Contact John Boruff, CalDRE #01857648, 760-670-4957

If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5490118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16623 Adrienne Way have any available units?
16623 Adrienne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 16623 Adrienne Way have?
Some of 16623 Adrienne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16623 Adrienne Way currently offering any rent specials?
16623 Adrienne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16623 Adrienne Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16623 Adrienne Way is pet friendly.
Does 16623 Adrienne Way offer parking?
Yes, 16623 Adrienne Way offers parking.
Does 16623 Adrienne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16623 Adrienne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16623 Adrienne Way have a pool?
Yes, 16623 Adrienne Way has a pool.
Does 16623 Adrienne Way have accessible units?
No, 16623 Adrienne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16623 Adrienne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16623 Adrienne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16623 Adrienne Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16623 Adrienne Way has units with air conditioning.

