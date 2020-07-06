16623 Adrienne Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool e-payments garage

Large 3BR 2BA Home + Detached Studio Apt. Wood Floors. Pool. Country Living w/ Views! - Country living on 2 acre property. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath plus quaint detached studio apartment. Newly upgraded kitchen with freshly painted cabinets, stainless steel appliances and laminate wood flooring. Wood floors, new paint, ceiling fans and plenty of windows throughout. Laundry room, attached 2 car garage, outdoor patios. Pool w/ solar heat. Property has chicken coop and garden beds! Located at west end of town, near Poway. Your dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner covers landscaper, pool service.



Contact John Boruff, CalDRE #01857648, 760-670-4957



If you are interested in buying or selling a home; let Palomar Property Services help!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5490118)