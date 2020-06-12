All apartments in Ramona
Find more places like 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramona, CA
/
1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B
Last updated April 18 2020 at 2:50 PM

1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B

1029 Highway 78 · (858) 707-7676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ramona
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1029 Highway 78, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 265 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING

This studio apartment is available now! This is a rural property located along Highway 78 off of Feghali Rd. It is a short drive to Main St. Ramona. This unit was just remodeled: new paint, flooring, kitchen appliances, cabinets/counters, ceiling fan, wall A/C-heater, and finishes. Washer/dryer hook-ups are available inside for use with resident's machines. The driveway is dirt/gravel.

-Residents are responsible for their own propane account(sub-metered).
-Electricity is charged proportional to the number of residents by the landlord.
-Water is charged $35 first person plus $20 per additional person by the landlord.
-One small pet allowed with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.
-Residents may be allowed a horse for an extra monthly fee if they supply their own corral.

VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www Rently com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1033056
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
youtube com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

Requirements to rent:
1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.
2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum)
3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for
clarification if necessary.
5. A United States Social Security Number
6. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B have any available units?
1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B have?
Some of 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B offer parking?
No, 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B have a pool?
No, 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadow Glen
140 14th St
Ramona, CA 92065

Similar Pages

Ramona 2 BedroomsRamona 3 Bedrooms
Ramona Apartments with BalconyRamona Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Ramona Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CA
San Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CAPalm Springs, CANational City, CALake Elsinore, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAPerris, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CAIndian Wells, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity