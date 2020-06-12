1029 Hwy 78 - Unit B

Amenities

PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING



This studio apartment is available now! This is a rural property located along Highway 78 off of Feghali Rd. It is a short drive to Main St. Ramona. This unit was just remodeled: new paint, flooring, kitchen appliances, cabinets/counters, ceiling fan, wall A/C-heater, and finishes. Washer/dryer hook-ups are available inside for use with resident's machines. The driveway is dirt/gravel.



-Residents are responsible for their own propane account(sub-metered).

-Electricity is charged proportional to the number of residents by the landlord.

-Water is charged $35 first person plus $20 per additional person by the landlord.

-One small pet allowed with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.

-Residents may be allowed a horse for an extra monthly fee if they supply their own corral.



VIEWINGS WITH RENTLY: Create an account on www Rently com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

www(dot)Rently(dot)com/properties/1033056

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

youtube com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit JensenPropertiesSD(dot)com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.



Requirements to rent:

1. Minimum household gross income of 2.8x the monthly rent.

2. A good credit score and clean history. (625 minimum)

3. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

4. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for

clarification if necessary.

5. A United States Social Security Number

6. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

7. You must obtain or currently have and be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



