647 East Columbia Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Very charming home located in Pomona with large windows letting in natural light throughout the home.



Located very close to the 10 freeway, this home is great for commuting convenience



Stepping into the home, you're greeted by a nicely sized living room that stems off into the first bedroom and the kitchen

Large windows allow the room to be filled with natural light, brightening up the room.



The two bedrooms are located conveniently off of the kitchen with the bathroom at the back of the house.



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator included but not warrantied. The extremely well lit laundry room stems from the kitchen and has a lot of windows



The home has a long driveway that goes past the fence for security, to the garage at the back of the property



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.