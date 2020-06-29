All apartments in Pomona
647 East Columbia Avenue
647 East Columbia Avenue

647 East Columbia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

647 East Columbia Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Very charming home located in Pomona with large windows letting in natural light throughout the home.

Located very close to the 10 freeway, this home is great for commuting convenience

Stepping into the home, you're greeted by a nicely sized living room that stems off into the first bedroom and the kitchen
Large windows allow the room to be filled with natural light, brightening up the room.

The two bedrooms are located conveniently off of the kitchen with the bathroom at the back of the house.

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator included but not warrantied. The extremely well lit laundry room stems from the kitchen and has a lot of windows

The home has a long driveway that goes past the fence for security, to the garage at the back of the property

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.
Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 East Columbia Avenue have any available units?
647 East Columbia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 647 East Columbia Avenue have?
Some of 647 East Columbia Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 East Columbia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
647 East Columbia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 East Columbia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 647 East Columbia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 647 East Columbia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 647 East Columbia Avenue offers parking.
Does 647 East Columbia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 East Columbia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 East Columbia Avenue have a pool?
No, 647 East Columbia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 647 East Columbia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 647 East Columbia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 647 East Columbia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 East Columbia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 647 East Columbia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 647 East Columbia Avenue has units with air conditioning.
