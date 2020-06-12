All apartments in Pomona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2709 Lavender Street

2709 Lavender Street · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Lavender Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
This beautiful home is in a gated community and has 3 bedrooms, a study, a loft, and a large great room. It includes granite counters and an island in the kitchen. It has a nice size yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Lavender Street have any available units?
2709 Lavender Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 2709 Lavender Street currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Lavender Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Lavender Street pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Lavender Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 2709 Lavender Street offer parking?
No, 2709 Lavender Street does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Lavender Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Lavender Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Lavender Street have a pool?
No, 2709 Lavender Street does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Lavender Street have accessible units?
No, 2709 Lavender Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Lavender Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Lavender Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Lavender Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Lavender Street does not have units with air conditioning.
