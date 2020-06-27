All apartments in Pomona
1846 Denison Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 2:44 AM

1846 Denison Street

1846 Denison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1846 Denison Street, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Available for lease! A well designed single level home with bright, contemporary design and located in a prime location, close to schools, shopping and w/easy commuter access. Features a living and dining room, spacious family room, kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters, convenient indoor laundry, 3 spacious bedrooms inc a master suite w/prvt bath. All situated on a nice size private lot, fully fenced with a single car garage, rear yard with covered patio, alum storage shed, fenced kennel area and a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 Denison Street have any available units?
1846 Denison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1846 Denison Street have?
Some of 1846 Denison Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 Denison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Denison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Denison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1846 Denison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1846 Denison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1846 Denison Street offers parking.
Does 1846 Denison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 Denison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Denison Street have a pool?
No, 1846 Denison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Denison Street have accessible units?
No, 1846 Denison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Denison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 Denison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 Denison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1846 Denison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
