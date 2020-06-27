1846 Denison Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Available for lease! A well designed single level home with bright, contemporary design and located in a prime location, close to schools, shopping and w/easy commuter access. Features a living and dining room, spacious family room, kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counters, convenient indoor laundry, 3 spacious bedrooms inc a master suite w/prvt bath. All situated on a nice size private lot, fully fenced with a single car garage, rear yard with covered patio, alum storage shed, fenced kennel area and a covered patio.