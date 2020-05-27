Rent Calculator
1773 Shirley Pl.
1773 Shirley Place
No Longer Available
Pomona
Location
1773 Shirley Place, Pomona, CA 91767
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Pomona - 3 Bedroom home with original wood floors in main living areas. This property is located on a quiet street, with a long driveway and 2 car garage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4890515)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1773 Shirley Pl. have any available units?
1773 Shirley Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
Is 1773 Shirley Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1773 Shirley Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1773 Shirley Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 1773 Shirley Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 1773 Shirley Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1773 Shirley Pl. offers parking.
Does 1773 Shirley Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1773 Shirley Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1773 Shirley Pl. have a pool?
No, 1773 Shirley Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1773 Shirley Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1773 Shirley Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1773 Shirley Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1773 Shirley Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1773 Shirley Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1773 Shirley Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
