100 Adela Ct

Amenities
*4BR/2BA Beautiful House Located in Sherman Acres.
*Close to shopping, theatre, parks, downtown Pleasant Hill.
*Easy access to/from freeways. (I680-SR24-4)
*1943 square feet.
*light-filled spacious dining room.
*Patio next to the kitchen and dining room perfect for relaxing and BBQ.
*Laundry area with W/D.
*Bonus room could be used as an office/ TV room...
*one garage with 2 driveway with plenty of off-street parking.
*Tenants shall obtain liability insurance during the term of the tenancy and provide it before the commencement of the lease agreement*
*Pets are welcome upon approval with pet deposit, pet rent, and other restrictions. ask the agent for more info!
*Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval Full month's rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)*
*Application Fee: $45 per adult*
**Showing by appointment, Please Don't disturb residents**
Hosein Pedramfard CAL DRE #02085160 925-222-5601
PMI Contra Costa is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.
*3D tour & video tour is available on our website, copy and paste the link in your browser:
https://www.walnutcreekpropertymanagementinc.com/walnut-creek-homes-for-rent#properties?
'Disclaimer: PMI Contra Costa is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'
** Price & Availability Subject to Change Without Notice **
JUST APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE: https://www.walnutcreekpropertymanagementinc.com/walnut-creek-homes-for-rent#ad/1125460