100 Adela Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage media room

*4BR/2BA Beautiful House Located in Sherman Acres.

*Close to shopping, theatre, parks, downtown Pleasant Hill.

*Easy access to/from freeways. (I680-SR24-4)

*1943 square feet.

*light-filled spacious dining room.

*Patio next to the kitchen and dining room perfect for relaxing and BBQ.

*Laundry area with W/D.

*Bonus room could be used as an office/ TV room...

*one garage with 2 driveway with plenty of off-street parking.



*Tenants shall obtain liability insurance during the term of the tenancy and provide it before the commencement of the lease agreement*

*Pets are welcome upon approval with pet deposit, pet rent, and other restrictions. ask the agent for more info!

*Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval Full month's rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)*

*Application Fee: $45 per adult*



**Showing by appointment, Please Don't disturb residents**



Hosein Pedramfard CAL DRE #02085160 925-222-5601

PMI Contra Costa is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.



*3D tour & video tour is available on our website, copy and paste the link in your browser:

https://www.walnutcreekpropertymanagementinc.com/walnut-creek-homes-for-rent#properties?



'Disclaimer: PMI Contra Costa is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

** Price & Availability Subject to Change Without Notice **



JUST APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE: https://www.walnutcreekpropertymanagementinc.com/walnut-creek-homes-for-rent#ad/1125460