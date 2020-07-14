All apartments in Pleasant Hill
100 Adela Ct

100 Adela Court · (925) 222-5601
Location

100 Adela Court, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Sherman Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,594

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1943 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
*4BR/2BA Beautiful House Located in Sherman Acres.
*Close to shopping, theatre, parks, downtown Pleasant Hill.
*Easy access to/from freeways. (I680-SR24-4)
*1943 square feet.
*light-filled spacious dining room.
*Patio next to the kitchen and dining room perfect for relaxing and BBQ.
*Laundry area with W/D.
*Bonus room could be used as an office/ TV room...
*one garage with 2 driveway with plenty of off-street parking.

*Tenants shall obtain liability insurance during the term of the tenancy and provide it before the commencement of the lease agreement*
*Pets are welcome upon approval with pet deposit, pet rent, and other restrictions. ask the agent for more info!
*Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval Full month's rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)*
*Application Fee: $45 per adult*

**Showing by appointment, Please Don't disturb residents**

Hosein Pedramfard CAL DRE #02085160 925-222-5601
PMI Contra Costa is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider.

*3D tour & video tour is available on our website, copy and paste the link in your browser:
https://www.walnutcreekpropertymanagementinc.com/walnut-creek-homes-for-rent#properties?

'Disclaimer: PMI Contra Costa is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'
** Price & Availability Subject to Change Without Notice **

JUST APPLY ON OUR WEBSITE: https://www.walnutcreekpropertymanagementinc.com/walnut-creek-homes-for-rent#ad/1125460

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Adela Ct have any available units?
100 Adela Ct has a unit available for $3,594 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Adela Ct have?
Some of 100 Adela Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Adela Ct currently offering any rent specials?
100 Adela Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Adela Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Adela Ct is pet friendly.
Does 100 Adela Ct offer parking?
Yes, 100 Adela Ct offers parking.
Does 100 Adela Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Adela Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Adela Ct have a pool?
No, 100 Adela Ct does not have a pool.
Does 100 Adela Ct have accessible units?
No, 100 Adela Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Adela Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Adela Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Adela Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Adela Ct has units with air conditioning.
