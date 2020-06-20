All apartments in Placentia
969 Eastwind Drive

969 Eastwind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

969 Eastwind Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Contact Listing agent Danielle Lozano 714-606-2173 for a private showing. Spectacular updated townhome with a backyard and grass area in the cozy Saddleback Gardens community in Placentia. Entering the home you are greeted by gorgeous laminated wood floors and ceiling fan in the spacious living room. The large open kitchen features laminate wood flooring, dishwasher, ceiling fan, granite counters and lots of cabinets and counter space, and even comes with a refrigerator. Through the kitchen sliding door you will find the private backyard with cover patio and grass area perfect for pets. Continuing back onto the first level of the home you will find a rare downstairs master bedroom. The master bathroom features newer fixtures and vanity. Upstairs you will find two additional roomy bedrooms and a full bathroom with newer fixtures and vanity. Oversized two car garage with washer and dryer units included as well as direct access through the patio to the kitchen. Community pool across the street for those hot summer days. All within a short distance from restaurants, shopping, and major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 969 Eastwind Drive have any available units?
969 Eastwind Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 969 Eastwind Drive have?
Some of 969 Eastwind Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 969 Eastwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
969 Eastwind Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 969 Eastwind Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 969 Eastwind Drive is pet friendly.
Does 969 Eastwind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 969 Eastwind Drive offers parking.
Does 969 Eastwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 969 Eastwind Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 969 Eastwind Drive have a pool?
Yes, 969 Eastwind Drive has a pool.
Does 969 Eastwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 969 Eastwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 969 Eastwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 969 Eastwind Drive has units with dishwashers.
