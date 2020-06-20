969 Eastwind Drive

Amenities

Contact Listing agent Danielle Lozano 714-606-2173 for a private showing. Spectacular updated townhome with a backyard and grass area in the cozy Saddleback Gardens community in Placentia. Entering the home you are greeted by gorgeous laminated wood floors and ceiling fan in the spacious living room. The large open kitchen features laminate wood flooring, dishwasher, ceiling fan, granite counters and lots of cabinets and counter space, and even comes with a refrigerator. Through the kitchen sliding door you will find the private backyard with cover patio and grass area perfect for pets. Continuing back onto the first level of the home you will find a rare downstairs master bedroom. The master bathroom features newer fixtures and vanity. Upstairs you will find two additional roomy bedrooms and a full bathroom with newer fixtures and vanity. Oversized two car garage with washer and dryer units included as well as direct access through the patio to the kitchen. Community pool across the street for those hot summer days. All within a short distance from restaurants, shopping, and major freeways.