900 La Paz Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

2 Bedroom 2 Story Condo in Great Placentia Neighborhood - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story condo in quiet Placentia complex. Open concept family room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Family room opens to great backyard with covered patio, grass and trees that is perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with double closets, vaulted ceiling and attached bath. Second bedroom with attached bath. Home features 2 car attached garage and AC/heat. Great corner unit adjacent to a large green belt and very close to the community pool/spa.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



To view this property go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1695429?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message confirming your request. Once confirmed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Please follow all directions and wait to get number texted to you BEFORE going to the property. Once you have the access information you may go any day between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE4844855)