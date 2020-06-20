All apartments in Placentia
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

900 La Paz Road

900 La Paz Road · No Longer Available
Location

900 La Paz Road, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom 2 Story Condo in Great Placentia Neighborhood - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story condo in quiet Placentia complex. Open concept family room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Family room opens to great backyard with covered patio, grass and trees that is perfect for entertaining. Large master suite with double closets, vaulted ceiling and attached bath. Second bedroom with attached bath. Home features 2 car attached garage and AC/heat. Great corner unit adjacent to a large green belt and very close to the community pool/spa.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

To view this property go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1695429?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message confirming your request. Once confirmed you will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Please follow all directions and wait to get number texted to you BEFORE going to the property. Once you have the access information you may go any day between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE4844855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 La Paz Road have any available units?
900 La Paz Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 La Paz Road have?
Some of 900 La Paz Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 La Paz Road currently offering any rent specials?
900 La Paz Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 La Paz Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 La Paz Road is pet friendly.
Does 900 La Paz Road offer parking?
Yes, 900 La Paz Road offers parking.
Does 900 La Paz Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 La Paz Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 La Paz Road have a pool?
Yes, 900 La Paz Road has a pool.
Does 900 La Paz Road have accessible units?
No, 900 La Paz Road does not have accessible units.
Does 900 La Paz Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 La Paz Road does not have units with dishwashers.
