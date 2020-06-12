863 Haiti Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single level unit ready for new tenant. Spacious living room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and sliding glass door out to large covered patio. Master bedroom is complete with full bath, walk-in closet and glass slider out to covered patio. Secondary bedrooms are large and one has a Murphy Bed for guests. Attractive kitchen is complete with granite counters and backsplash. Kitchen connects to charming morning room/office area that opens out to a second covered patio area. The two car garage has direct access to the home for easy living and security. This home is located close to award winning Placentia-Yorba Linda Schools, shopping, transportation, Placentia-Linda Hospital, and Alta Vista Country Club.