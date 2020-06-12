All apartments in Placentia
863 Haiti Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

863 Haiti Drive

863 Haiti Drive · No Longer Available
Location

863 Haiti Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single level unit ready for new tenant. Spacious living room has vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and sliding glass door out to large covered patio. Master bedroom is complete with full bath, walk-in closet and glass slider out to covered patio. Secondary bedrooms are large and one has a Murphy Bed for guests. Attractive kitchen is complete with granite counters and backsplash. Kitchen connects to charming morning room/office area that opens out to a second covered patio area. The two car garage has direct access to the home for easy living and security. This home is located close to award winning Placentia-Yorba Linda Schools, shopping, transportation, Placentia-Linda Hospital, and Alta Vista Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Haiti Drive have any available units?
863 Haiti Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 Haiti Drive have?
Some of 863 Haiti Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Haiti Drive currently offering any rent specials?
863 Haiti Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Haiti Drive pet-friendly?
No, 863 Haiti Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 863 Haiti Drive offer parking?
Yes, 863 Haiti Drive offers parking.
Does 863 Haiti Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 Haiti Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Haiti Drive have a pool?
No, 863 Haiti Drive does not have a pool.
Does 863 Haiti Drive have accessible units?
No, 863 Haiti Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Haiti Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 Haiti Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
