Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

THIS HOME IS HUGE! 5 BIG BEDROOMS OR COULD BE 6 (BUT NOT A CLOSET IN THE 6TH) EVERYTHING IS FRESHLY PAINTED AND REMODELED. YOU WILL LOVE THIS ONE! PERFECT NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE BONUS ROOM DOWNSTAIRS, VERY BIG LOT WITH STORAGE SHED, EXTRA CLEAN, WOULD LOVE A LONG TERM RESIDENT WHO WILL TAKE CARE OF THIS LOVELY HOME. NON SMOKING, WILL ACCEPT A PET WITH EXTRA DEPOSIT. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. ALL NEW APPLIANCES, PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT.