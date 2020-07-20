All apartments in Placentia
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM

652 W Palm Drive

652 West Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

652 West Palm Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous Home at the end of a cul de sac. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with two additional downstairs rooms that can be used as office or extra bedroom. Hardwood floors through out, painted in neutral colors, high ceilings, fireplace, ceiling fans. Master suite has a balcony, fireplace and Walk in closet. Master bathroom with dual sinks, tub and separate shower. The two large bedrooms upstairs share a full bath. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and it is open to the dining room and living room. Large back yard with a fire pit, concrete patio, fenced dog ran in one side and in the other side there is a storage shed plus ample room to park a boat or possibly a small RV. Two car garage plus drive way parking. These community has a pool and a tennis court. Conveniently located close to the 57 and 91 fwys, walk in distance to groceries store and shopping centers. Located in the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School district. The location of this property, its amenities and schools make it the ideal place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 W Palm Drive have any available units?
652 W Palm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 W Palm Drive have?
Some of 652 W Palm Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 W Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
652 W Palm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 W Palm Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 W Palm Drive is pet friendly.
Does 652 W Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 652 W Palm Drive offers parking.
Does 652 W Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 W Palm Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 W Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 652 W Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 652 W Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 652 W Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 652 W Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 652 W Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
