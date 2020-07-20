652 W Palm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous Home at the end of a cul de sac. 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with two additional downstairs rooms that can be used as office or extra bedroom. Hardwood floors through out, painted in neutral colors, high ceilings, fireplace, ceiling fans. Master suite has a balcony, fireplace and Walk in closet. Master bathroom with dual sinks, tub and separate shower. The two large bedrooms upstairs share a full bath. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and it is open to the dining room and living room. Large back yard with a fire pit, concrete patio, fenced dog ran in one side and in the other side there is a storage shed plus ample room to park a boat or possibly a small RV. Two car garage plus drive way parking. These community has a pool and a tennis court. Conveniently located close to the 57 and 91 fwys, walk in distance to groceries store and shopping centers. Located in the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School district. The location of this property, its amenities and schools make it the ideal place to call home.