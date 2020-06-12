512 E Rockaway Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pool hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities pool hot tub

Single Family Residence features 3 Bedrooms with a huge Loft and Tech Area on the 2nd Floor, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2,335 SqFt. New Interior Paint. The House is Spacious and has Plenty of Natural Light. Nice Entrance with a Vaulted Ceiling in the Living Room; Master Bedroom and Loft have Vaulted Ceilings as well. Laundry Area with Sink. Window Blinds & Shutters. Laminated Wood Flooring and Carpet (Brand New Carpet installed in Dec). Enjoy the Amenities of having a Pool, Spa, and Playground nearby within the Community. Close to Golf Course, Schools (Wagner Elementary, El Dorado High School, CSU, Fullerton) , Restaurants, & FWY 57.