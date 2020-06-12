All apartments in Placentia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 E Rockaway Drive

512 E Rockaway Dr
Location

512 E Rockaway Dr, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
Single Family Residence features 3 Bedrooms with a huge Loft and Tech Area on the 2nd Floor, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2,335 SqFt. New Interior Paint. The House is Spacious and has Plenty of Natural Light. Nice Entrance with a Vaulted Ceiling in the Living Room; Master Bedroom and Loft have Vaulted Ceilings as well. Laundry Area with Sink. Window Blinds & Shutters. Laminated Wood Flooring and Carpet (Brand New Carpet installed in Dec). Enjoy the Amenities of having a Pool, Spa, and Playground nearby within the Community. Close to Golf Course, Schools (Wagner Elementary, El Dorado High School, CSU, Fullerton) , Restaurants, & FWY 57.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 E Rockaway Drive have any available units?
512 E Rockaway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 E Rockaway Drive have?
Some of 512 E Rockaway Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 E Rockaway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 E Rockaway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 E Rockaway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 512 E Rockaway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 512 E Rockaway Drive offer parking?
No, 512 E Rockaway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 512 E Rockaway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 E Rockaway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 E Rockaway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 512 E Rockaway Drive has a pool.
Does 512 E Rockaway Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 E Rockaway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 E Rockaway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 E Rockaway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
