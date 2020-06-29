All apartments in Placentia
507 N Mykkanen Circle
507 N Mykkanen Circle

507 North Mykkanen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

507 North Mykkanen Circle, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Great house, Great property! What else can you ask for? Amazing 4 Bed 2 bath property located in Placentia gives you full value for your money. Property is conveniently located near plazas, golf club, and supermarket. This property has a grand ceiling design along with upgraded flooring that creates a unique ambiance throughout the living room. Kitchen is extremely luxurious with a center island designed for all home chefs alike. Just look at the backyard. Clean and spacious. This would be the perfect spot for your weekly barbecue events or whichever you prefer. Be sure to come and look a look at this wonderful place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 N Mykkanen Circle have any available units?
507 N Mykkanen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 N Mykkanen Circle have?
Some of 507 N Mykkanen Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 N Mykkanen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
507 N Mykkanen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 N Mykkanen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 507 N Mykkanen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 507 N Mykkanen Circle offer parking?
No, 507 N Mykkanen Circle does not offer parking.
Does 507 N Mykkanen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 N Mykkanen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 N Mykkanen Circle have a pool?
No, 507 N Mykkanen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 507 N Mykkanen Circle have accessible units?
No, 507 N Mykkanen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 507 N Mykkanen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 N Mykkanen Circle has units with dishwashers.
