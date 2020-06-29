507 N Mykkanen Circle

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Great house, Great property! What else can you ask for? Amazing 4 Bed 2 bath property located in Placentia gives you full value for your money. Property is conveniently located near plazas, golf club, and supermarket. This property has a grand ceiling design along with upgraded flooring that creates a unique ambiance throughout the living room. Kitchen is extremely luxurious with a center island designed for all home chefs alike. Just look at the backyard. Clean and spacious. This would be the perfect spot for your weekly barbecue events or whichever you prefer. Be sure to come and look a look at this wonderful place.