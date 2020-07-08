469 Via De Leon

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful single family home in the city of Placentia. The home offers a Light & Bright, open floor plan,with tile flooring, freshly painted throughout, newer carpet, windows with shutters. white appliances, refrigerator, granite counters, tile back splash, and a walk in pantry. Remodeled bathrooms are equipped with large white cabinets and newer counter tops. Cozy gas fireplace in the living room. Enclosed backyard patio with garden. Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage and automatic garage door. Enjoy walking distance to the community association pool. Highly ranked Placentia Yorba Linda School District. Within walking distance to the schools, shopping and restaurants.