469 Via De Leon
469 Via De Leon

469 Via De Leon · No Longer Available
Location

469 Via De Leon, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this beautiful single family home in the city of Placentia. The home offers a Light & Bright, open floor plan,with tile flooring, freshly painted throughout, newer carpet, windows with shutters. white appliances, refrigerator, granite counters, tile back splash, and a walk in pantry. Remodeled bathrooms are equipped with large white cabinets and newer counter tops. Cozy gas fireplace in the living room. Enclosed backyard patio with garden. Attached 2 car garage with lots of storage and automatic garage door. Enjoy walking distance to the community association pool. Highly ranked Placentia Yorba Linda School District. Within walking distance to the schools, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 Via De Leon have any available units?
469 Via De Leon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 469 Via De Leon have?
Some of 469 Via De Leon's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 Via De Leon currently offering any rent specials?
469 Via De Leon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 Via De Leon pet-friendly?
No, 469 Via De Leon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 469 Via De Leon offer parking?
Yes, 469 Via De Leon offers parking.
Does 469 Via De Leon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 469 Via De Leon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 Via De Leon have a pool?
Yes, 469 Via De Leon has a pool.
Does 469 Via De Leon have accessible units?
No, 469 Via De Leon does not have accessible units.
Does 469 Via De Leon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 469 Via De Leon has units with dishwashers.

