Last updated January 8 2020 at 1:02 AM

414 Ponce Avenue

414 Ponce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

414 Ponce Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very desirable neighborhood in Placentia. This charming home has many upgrades, including totally upgraded large kitchen with newer appliances .
Double oven , breakfast bar and tons of cabinets .Inside laundry washer /dryer included . Livingroom has dual -sided fireplace .Large three bedrooms, scrapped ceilings ,mirrored wardrope doors. Award winning elementary school walking distance . Very lovely private backyard.Conveniently located near shopping , great restaurant schools and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 Ponce Avenue have any available units?
414 Ponce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 Ponce Avenue have?
Some of 414 Ponce Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 Ponce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
414 Ponce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 Ponce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 414 Ponce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 414 Ponce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 414 Ponce Avenue offers parking.
Does 414 Ponce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 Ponce Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 Ponce Avenue have a pool?
No, 414 Ponce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 414 Ponce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 414 Ponce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 414 Ponce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 414 Ponce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
