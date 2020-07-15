414 Ponce Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very desirable neighborhood in Placentia. This charming home has many upgrades, including totally upgraded large kitchen with newer appliances .

Double oven , breakfast bar and tons of cabinets .Inside laundry washer /dryer included . Livingroom has dual -sided fireplace .Large three bedrooms, scrapped ceilings ,mirrored wardrope doors. Award winning elementary school walking distance . Very lovely private backyard.Conveniently located near shopping , great restaurant schools and much more.