414 Ponce Avenue

Amenities
Very desirable neighborhood in Placentia. This charming home has many upgrades, including totally upgraded large kitchen with newer appliances .
Double oven , breakfast bar and tons of cabinets .Inside laundry washer /dryer included . Livingroom has dual -sided fireplace .Large three bedrooms, scrapped ceilings ,mirrored wardrope doors. Award winning elementary school walking distance . Very lovely private backyard.Conveniently located near shopping , great restaurant schools and much more.