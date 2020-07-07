All apartments in Placentia
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

332 Molokai Drive

332 Molokai Drive · No Longer Available
Location

332 Molokai Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Welcome to Placentia Lakes Community • This nearly 1300 sqft Townhome has 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, and no one above or below you! • In-Unit Samsung Washer/Dryer PROVIDED by owner • High Vaulted Ceilings and includes CENTRAL Air Conditioning and gas heating • Unattached 1-car garage • Spacious master bedroom with private bathroom, balcony/deck, and walk-in closet. Second bedroom with ceiling fan and two large windows, adjacent to full bathroom • Kitchen is equipped with gas range, microwave, dishwasher • Onsite amenities include: tennis courts, swimming pools, spas, and saunas • The secure community is gated and accompanies great schools, and nearby freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 332 Molokai Drive have any available units?
332 Molokai Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 332 Molokai Drive have?
Some of 332 Molokai Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Molokai Drive currently offering any rent specials?
332 Molokai Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Molokai Drive pet-friendly?
No, 332 Molokai Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 332 Molokai Drive offer parking?
Yes, 332 Molokai Drive offers parking.
Does 332 Molokai Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 332 Molokai Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Molokai Drive have a pool?
Yes, 332 Molokai Drive has a pool.
Does 332 Molokai Drive have accessible units?
No, 332 Molokai Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Molokai Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 332 Molokai Drive has units with dishwashers.

