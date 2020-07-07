332 Molokai Drive.

Amenities

Welcome to Placentia Lakes Community • This nearly 1300 sqft Townhome has 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, and no one above or below you! • In-Unit Samsung Washer/Dryer PROVIDED by owner • High Vaulted Ceilings and includes CENTRAL Air Conditioning and gas heating • Unattached 1-car garage • Spacious master bedroom with private bathroom, balcony/deck, and walk-in closet. Second bedroom with ceiling fan and two large windows, adjacent to full bathroom • Kitchen is equipped with gas range, microwave, dishwasher • Onsite amenities include: tennis courts, swimming pools, spas, and saunas • The secure community is gated and accompanies great schools, and nearby freeway access.