306 Lassen Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous, contemporary one-story home located in one of Placentia’s best neighborhoods. Brand new kitchen with shimmering granite counters, Shaker style cabinets, sparking stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Four large bedrooms, two big bathrooms, and spacious family room. Open living room with vaulted ceiling, cozy fireplace and dining area. The master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, dual closets, and a roomy master bath with dual sink vanity. New carpet in the living room and master bedroom. New flooring in the kitchen, family room, both bathrooms and the laundry room. Dual pane windows enhance the appearance and comfort of this home. Skylights in the living room, kitchen, and master bath add to your sense of space and natural light. Enjoy the convenience of the inside laundry room with cabinets. The three-car attached garage offers plenty of room for parking and storage. Tri-City Park, as well as Golden Elementary and Tuffree Middle School, are all within easy walking distance. Fabulous shopping and dining opportunities are just a few minutes away. Sorry, no smoking allowed in or on the property. This one is fresh, clean, and ready for you!