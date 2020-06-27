All apartments in Placentia
Last updated August 5 2019 at 7:20 AM

306 Lassen Circle

306 Lassen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

306 Lassen Circle, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous, contemporary one-story home located in one of Placentia’s best neighborhoods. Brand new kitchen with shimmering granite counters, Shaker style cabinets, sparking stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting. Four large bedrooms, two big bathrooms, and spacious family room. Open living room with vaulted ceiling, cozy fireplace and dining area. The master bedroom offers vaulted ceilings, dual closets, and a roomy master bath with dual sink vanity. New carpet in the living room and master bedroom. New flooring in the kitchen, family room, both bathrooms and the laundry room. Dual pane windows enhance the appearance and comfort of this home. Skylights in the living room, kitchen, and master bath add to your sense of space and natural light. Enjoy the convenience of the inside laundry room with cabinets. The three-car attached garage offers plenty of room for parking and storage. Tri-City Park, as well as Golden Elementary and Tuffree Middle School, are all within easy walking distance. Fabulous shopping and dining opportunities are just a few minutes away. Sorry, no smoking allowed in or on the property. This one is fresh, clean, and ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Lassen Circle have any available units?
306 Lassen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 Lassen Circle have?
Some of 306 Lassen Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 Lassen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
306 Lassen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Lassen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 306 Lassen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 306 Lassen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 306 Lassen Circle offers parking.
Does 306 Lassen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Lassen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Lassen Circle have a pool?
No, 306 Lassen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 306 Lassen Circle have accessible units?
No, 306 Lassen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Lassen Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 Lassen Circle has units with dishwashers.
