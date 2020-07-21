278 Kauai Lane

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub tennis court

Upgraded 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Placentia Lakes gated community. This property has been recently remodeled with brand new laminated floor throughout the house, new quartz counter top, new dishwasher, new stove, new microwave, and new sink. Dining area has a new chandelier and upstairs bedroom has new blinds. Well maintained community with amenities that include community Pool, Spa & Tennis Court. Convenient access to the 57 freeway and nearby stores and restaurants.