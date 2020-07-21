All apartments in Placentia
278 Kauai Lane
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

278 Kauai Lane

278 Kauai Lane · No Longer Available
Location

278 Kauai Lane, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Upgraded 2 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Placentia Lakes gated community. This property has been recently remodeled with brand new laminated floor throughout the house, new quartz counter top, new dishwasher, new stove, new microwave, and new sink. Dining area has a new chandelier and upstairs bedroom has new blinds. Well maintained community with amenities that include community Pool, Spa & Tennis Court. Convenient access to the 57 freeway and nearby stores and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 Kauai Lane have any available units?
278 Kauai Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 278 Kauai Lane have?
Some of 278 Kauai Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 Kauai Lane currently offering any rent specials?
278 Kauai Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 Kauai Lane pet-friendly?
No, 278 Kauai Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 278 Kauai Lane offer parking?
No, 278 Kauai Lane does not offer parking.
Does 278 Kauai Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 Kauai Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 Kauai Lane have a pool?
Yes, 278 Kauai Lane has a pool.
Does 278 Kauai Lane have accessible units?
No, 278 Kauai Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 278 Kauai Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 278 Kauai Lane has units with dishwashers.
