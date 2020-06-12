All apartments in Placentia
2356 Waco Ave
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

2356 Waco Ave

2356 Waco Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2356 Waco Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home! This beautiful home is located on a cul-de-sac with private back yard in a wonderful neighborhood. Sorry, NO Pets allowed. No smoking allowed. This single story home has vaulted ceilings in the living room and has a fireplace and dual paned windows. The attached 2 car garage provides direct access to the inside of the home and it also has washer and dryer hookups. Central heating and air conditioning, and a great landlord. Walking distance to Golden Elementary. Schools are Goldlen Elementary, Tuffree Middle School, and El Dorado High School. Walking distance to parks, restaurants, & stores - Whole Foods in the Village at La Floresta shopping center in Brea.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2356 Waco Ave have any available units?
2356 Waco Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2356 Waco Ave have?
Some of 2356 Waco Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2356 Waco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2356 Waco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2356 Waco Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2356 Waco Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 2356 Waco Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2356 Waco Ave offers parking.
Does 2356 Waco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2356 Waco Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2356 Waco Ave have a pool?
No, 2356 Waco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2356 Waco Ave have accessible units?
No, 2356 Waco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2356 Waco Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2356 Waco Ave has units with dishwashers.
