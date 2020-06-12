2356 Waco Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to your new home! This beautiful home is located on a cul-de-sac with private back yard in a wonderful neighborhood. Sorry, NO Pets allowed. No smoking allowed. This single story home has vaulted ceilings in the living room and has a fireplace and dual paned windows. The attached 2 car garage provides direct access to the inside of the home and it also has washer and dryer hookups. Central heating and air conditioning, and a great landlord. Walking distance to Golden Elementary. Schools are Goldlen Elementary, Tuffree Middle School, and El Dorado High School. Walking distance to parks, restaurants, & stores - Whole Foods in the Village at La Floresta shopping center in Brea.