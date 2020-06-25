All apartments in Placentia

Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

213 Appalachian Circle

213 Appalachian Circle · No Longer Available
Location

213 Appalachian Circle, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Highly Desirable Single Level Townhome in Woodfield. Great Cul-de-sac Location- Not backing or facing any busy street. 3 Spacious Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms - Light and Bright. Large Open Kitchen, Overlooking Green Belt, with Island and Separate Eating Area - Newer Granite Counter Top and Newer Tile Flooring. Plus Newer Laminated Floor in Living Room, Dining Area and Master Bedroom. Attached Direct Access 2 Car Garage. Association Pool, Spa, Clubhouse and Tennis Courts. Walking Distance to Tri-City Park. Close to Shopping. Award Winning Schools - Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle and El Dorado High School. The first showing date will be June 1, and a 24 hr notice is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Appalachian Circle have any available units?
213 Appalachian Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Appalachian Circle have?
Some of 213 Appalachian Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Appalachian Circle currently offering any rent specials?
213 Appalachian Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Appalachian Circle pet-friendly?
No, 213 Appalachian Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 213 Appalachian Circle offer parking?
Yes, 213 Appalachian Circle offers parking.
Does 213 Appalachian Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Appalachian Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Appalachian Circle have a pool?
Yes, 213 Appalachian Circle has a pool.
Does 213 Appalachian Circle have accessible units?
No, 213 Appalachian Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Appalachian Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Appalachian Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
