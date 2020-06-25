213 Appalachian Circle

Amenities
Highly Desirable Single Level Townhome in Woodfield. Great Cul-de-sac Location- Not backing or facing any busy street. 3 Spacious Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms - Light and Bright. Large Open Kitchen, Overlooking Green Belt, with Island and Separate Eating Area - Newer Granite Counter Top and Newer Tile Flooring. Plus Newer Laminated Floor in Living Room, Dining Area and Master Bedroom. Attached Direct Access 2 Car Garage. Association Pool, Spa, Clubhouse and Tennis Courts. Walking Distance to Tri-City Park. Close to Shopping. Award Winning Schools - Golden Elementary, Tuffree Middle and El Dorado High School. The first showing date will be June 1, and a 24 hr notice is required.