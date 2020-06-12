All apartments in Placentia
208 W Chapman Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 W Chapman Ave

208 Chapman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

208 Chapman Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath single Story Home in Placentia - Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath single Story Home in Placentia

APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Saturday, January 26th!
We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 1:00PM to 2:00PM
There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!

This spacious Single story ground level has located in the city of Placentia near 57 freeway and on the border of Fullerton.

NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT THE UNIT!
2 bedrooms
Lots of street parking
Shaded back patio area
Attached 2-car garage
Tenant to pay all utilities
Fridge, Washer and Dryer Included

NON-SMOKING HOME
$1,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!
This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202
Equal Opportunity Housing.
Please call 657-242-3634 for more details
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE2546186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 W Chapman Ave have any available units?
208 W Chapman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 W Chapman Ave have?
Some of 208 W Chapman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 W Chapman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
208 W Chapman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 W Chapman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 W Chapman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 208 W Chapman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 208 W Chapman Ave offers parking.
Does 208 W Chapman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 W Chapman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 W Chapman Ave have a pool?
No, 208 W Chapman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 208 W Chapman Ave have accessible units?
No, 208 W Chapman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 208 W Chapman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 W Chapman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
