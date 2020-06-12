208 W Chapman Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bath single Story Home in Placentia



APG Properties (DRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Saturday, January 26th!

We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 1:00PM to 2:00PM

There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm during this time, just come on down!



This spacious Single story ground level has located in the city of Placentia near 57 freeway and on the border of Fullerton.



NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT THE UNIT!

2 bedrooms

Lots of street parking

Shaded back patio area

Attached 2-car garage

Tenant to pay all utilities

Fridge, Washer and Dryer Included



NON-SMOKING HOME

$1,595 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months!

This home is generally pet restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



This Property is offered by APG Properties DRE #01525202

Equal Opportunity Housing.

Please call 657-242-3634 for more details

Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/



