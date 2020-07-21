2078 Mariposa Way

Amenities

Spacious townhome! Located in Placentia close to all of the best schools the Placentia Linda School District has to offer. Close to shopping, dining and an abundance of entertainment! This unit features a highly sought after first floor bedroom or office. The second floor features a large master bedroom with adjoining bathroom, plus 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom complete the second level. Fourth bedroom/office downstairs. Large living room with a wet bar. Conveniently located Indoor laundry and 1/2 bath downstairs. Kitchen has added cabinets and a large breakfast nook eating area. Slider access to a private patio and access to spacious two car garage. The unit is located in close proximity to the community pool and has green belts throughout the community, Has a sliding patio door and also a two car garage. *No pets per landlords request*