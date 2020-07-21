All apartments in Placentia
2078 Mariposa Way
2078 Mariposa Way

2078 Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2078 Mariposa Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Spacious townhome! Located in Placentia close to all of the best schools the Placentia Linda School District has to offer. Close to shopping, dining and an abundance of entertainment! This unit features a highly sought after first floor bedroom or office. The second floor features a large master bedroom with adjoining bathroom, plus 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom complete the second level. Fourth bedroom/office downstairs. Large living room with a wet bar. Conveniently located Indoor laundry and 1/2 bath downstairs. Kitchen has added cabinets and a large breakfast nook eating area. Slider access to a private patio and access to spacious two car garage. The unit is located in close proximity to the community pool and has green belts throughout the community, Has a sliding patio door and also a two car garage. *No pets per landlords request*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Mariposa Way have any available units?
2078 Mariposa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2078 Mariposa Way have?
Some of 2078 Mariposa Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 Mariposa Way currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Mariposa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Mariposa Way pet-friendly?
No, 2078 Mariposa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 2078 Mariposa Way offer parking?
Yes, 2078 Mariposa Way offers parking.
Does 2078 Mariposa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 Mariposa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Mariposa Way have a pool?
Yes, 2078 Mariposa Way has a pool.
Does 2078 Mariposa Way have accessible units?
No, 2078 Mariposa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Mariposa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2078 Mariposa Way has units with dishwashers.
