Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent single story home in prime Placentia location. The property has been renovated and is situation on a corner location away from busy streets. New paint, tile floor, carpet, kitchen appliances, dual pane doors and windows are just a few of the great features of this home. Great schools. Backyard includes two orange trees, one grapefruit and one avocado. For private showing...contact Jo Stepanenko (714 524-7837.