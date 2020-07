Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautifully remodeled home in the gated community of Placentia Lakes. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter, glass backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Nice open floor plan with a fireplace and a view overlooking a stream. The master bedroom is spacious with a walk in closet and a balcony overlooking the water. The laundry room is a separate room off of the patio.