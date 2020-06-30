Amenities
1482 Ave Alvarado Available 02/01/20 3 Bdrm/1.5 Bath Completely Upgraded Townhome in Placentia - Townhome located in Criterion Townhome community of Placentia.
This home has been completely updated throughout!!
-Open downstairs floor-plan including living room, dining room, half bath, and kitchen with new wood laminate flooring and new custom paint.
-Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets w/soft close drawer sliders, recessed lighting, and large pantry closet.
-Central heating and air w/new ducting.
-Upstairs includes three bedrooms with new carpet and custom paint.
-Upstairs bathroom w/new wood laminate flooring, vanity, toilet, and tiled bath enclosure.
-Master bedroom includes attached powder room w/additional closet space.
-Detached two car garage w/auto opener.
-Laundry hookups
-Patio area
Community includes lush greenbelt spaces, community pool and club house.
*HOA fee included in monthly rent
Resident pays water, trash, gas, and electric.
