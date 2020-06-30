Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

1482 Ave Alvarado Available 02/01/20 3 Bdrm/1.5 Bath Completely Upgraded Townhome in Placentia - Townhome located in Criterion Townhome community of Placentia.

This home has been completely updated throughout!!

-Open downstairs floor-plan including living room, dining room, half bath, and kitchen with new wood laminate flooring and new custom paint.

-Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets w/soft close drawer sliders, recessed lighting, and large pantry closet.

-Central heating and air w/new ducting.

-Upstairs includes three bedrooms with new carpet and custom paint.

-Upstairs bathroom w/new wood laminate flooring, vanity, toilet, and tiled bath enclosure.

-Master bedroom includes attached powder room w/additional closet space.

-Detached two car garage w/auto opener.

-Laundry hookups

-Patio area



Community includes lush greenbelt spaces, community pool and club house.

*HOA fee included in monthly rent



Resident pays water, trash, gas, and electric.



(RLNE5210671)