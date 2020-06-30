All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 1482 Ave Alvarado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
1482 Ave Alvarado
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

1482 Ave Alvarado

1482 Ave Alvarado · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1482 Ave Alvarado, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
1482 Ave Alvarado Available 02/01/20 3 Bdrm/1.5 Bath Completely Upgraded Townhome in Placentia - Townhome located in Criterion Townhome community of Placentia.
This home has been completely updated throughout!!
-Open downstairs floor-plan including living room, dining room, half bath, and kitchen with new wood laminate flooring and new custom paint.
-Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, white shaker cabinets w/soft close drawer sliders, recessed lighting, and large pantry closet.
-Central heating and air w/new ducting.
-Upstairs includes three bedrooms with new carpet and custom paint.
-Upstairs bathroom w/new wood laminate flooring, vanity, toilet, and tiled bath enclosure.
-Master bedroom includes attached powder room w/additional closet space.
-Detached two car garage w/auto opener.
-Laundry hookups
-Patio area

Community includes lush greenbelt spaces, community pool and club house.
*HOA fee included in monthly rent

Resident pays water, trash, gas, and electric.

(RLNE5210671)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 Ave Alvarado have any available units?
1482 Ave Alvarado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1482 Ave Alvarado have?
Some of 1482 Ave Alvarado's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1482 Ave Alvarado currently offering any rent specials?
1482 Ave Alvarado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 Ave Alvarado pet-friendly?
No, 1482 Ave Alvarado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1482 Ave Alvarado offer parking?
Yes, 1482 Ave Alvarado offers parking.
Does 1482 Ave Alvarado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1482 Ave Alvarado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 Ave Alvarado have a pool?
Yes, 1482 Ave Alvarado has a pool.
Does 1482 Ave Alvarado have accessible units?
No, 1482 Ave Alvarado does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 Ave Alvarado have units with dishwashers?
No, 1482 Ave Alvarado does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles