1462 Calle Pizarro Available 06/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo for Rent in Quaint Community in Placentia! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is spread over 950 square feet, in a beautiful and peaceful community! As you enter the unit, there is a large open concept living room and dining room with a ceiling fan. There is a fireplace and large windows which allow plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen has been upgraded with high quality stone counter tops, and a stainless steel sink and fixtures. From the kitchen there is a door to the patio and garage. The condo has an attached two car garage which includes extra storage space. There is also a large private patio, perfect for entertaining! The bedrooms are both spacious and include large closets in addition to the hallway storage! The full sized bathroom includes a cabinet vanity, bathtub, and shower. The home also features a fiberglass walking entry door to the garage and a door on the outside water heater closet. Laundry hookups are located in the garage. The community surrounds a large grassy knoll that has a walking path, perfect for a morning stroll! There is also a community pool, spa, and clubhouse. The condo is located in near plenty of schools, restaurants, and shops! Tenant is responsible for maintaining the patio landscaping, gas, electric, water, and trash. Sorry, no pets. The property will be properly deep cleaned and sanitized before future tenants move in. Please call our office today to schedule a virtual tour or to be pre-approved at 949.369.5555



