Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1462 Calle Pizarro

1462 Calle Pizarro · No Longer Available
Location

1462 Calle Pizarro, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1462 Calle Pizarro Available 06/01/20 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo for Rent in Quaint Community in Placentia! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is spread over 950 square feet, in a beautiful and peaceful community! As you enter the unit, there is a large open concept living room and dining room with a ceiling fan. There is a fireplace and large windows which allow plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen has been upgraded with high quality stone counter tops, and a stainless steel sink and fixtures. From the kitchen there is a door to the patio and garage. The condo has an attached two car garage which includes extra storage space. There is also a large private patio, perfect for entertaining! The bedrooms are both spacious and include large closets in addition to the hallway storage! The full sized bathroom includes a cabinet vanity, bathtub, and shower. The home also features a fiberglass walking entry door to the garage and a door on the outside water heater closet. Laundry hookups are located in the garage. The community surrounds a large grassy knoll that has a walking path, perfect for a morning stroll! There is also a community pool, spa, and clubhouse. The condo is located in near plenty of schools, restaurants, and shops! Tenant is responsible for maintaining the patio landscaping, gas, electric, water, and trash. Sorry, no pets. The property will be properly deep cleaned and sanitized before future tenants move in. Please call our office today to schedule a virtual tour or to be pre-approved at 949.369.5555

DRE# 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 Calle Pizarro have any available units?
1462 Calle Pizarro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1462 Calle Pizarro have?
Some of 1462 Calle Pizarro's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 Calle Pizarro currently offering any rent specials?
1462 Calle Pizarro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 Calle Pizarro pet-friendly?
No, 1462 Calle Pizarro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1462 Calle Pizarro offer parking?
Yes, 1462 Calle Pizarro offers parking.
Does 1462 Calle Pizarro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 Calle Pizarro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 Calle Pizarro have a pool?
Yes, 1462 Calle Pizarro has a pool.
Does 1462 Calle Pizarro have accessible units?
No, 1462 Calle Pizarro does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 Calle Pizarro have units with dishwashers?
No, 1462 Calle Pizarro does not have units with dishwashers.
