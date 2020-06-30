1455 Zehner Way

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom (double suite) condo in highly sought after gated Altura community. Fresh paint and brand new laminated wood floor. Master bedroom has a walk in closet. Lots of windows that make it bright and airy. Attached one car garage. Plenty of guest parking. Community amenities include playground, gym, pool and spa. Conveniently located near freeways and shopping. Please note the windows will be replaced with double pane vinyl windows and new blinds will be installed in a few weeks. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included.