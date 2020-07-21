All apartments in Placentia
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

1427 Samp Lane

1427 Samp Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1427 Samp Ln, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Convenient to shopping and freeways- Close to Athletic Fields- Flowing floor plan that has a recently remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless steel
appliances. Center Island with Quart-site Counter tops makes allows any gourmet cook the room to create- Kitchen opens to cozy Family room - Dinning room is adjacent to Living room perfect for formal entertaining- Multi use room downstairs and balance of bedrooms upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 Samp Lane have any available units?
1427 Samp Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Samp Lane have?
Some of 1427 Samp Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Samp Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Samp Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 Samp Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1427 Samp Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1427 Samp Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1427 Samp Lane offers parking.
Does 1427 Samp Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1427 Samp Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 Samp Lane have a pool?
No, 1427 Samp Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1427 Samp Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1427 Samp Lane has accessible units.
Does 1427 Samp Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1427 Samp Lane has units with dishwashers.
