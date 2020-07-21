Convenient to shopping and freeways- Close to Athletic Fields- Flowing floor plan that has a recently remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances. Center Island with Quart-site Counter tops makes allows any gourmet cook the room to create- Kitchen opens to cozy Family room - Dinning room is adjacent to Living room perfect for formal entertaining- Multi use room downstairs and balance of bedrooms upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1427 Samp Lane have any available units?
1427 Samp Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1427 Samp Lane have?
Some of 1427 Samp Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 Samp Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1427 Samp Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.