Awesome single family home with Gigantic yard & huge Garden!! Welcome gardeners!!! Gorgeous wood floors, new carpet & Paint, new bath vanity & low flow toilet. 2 Beds 1 bath with 2 car detached garage. Washer/Dryer & refrig included. Weeekly gardening service too!! Home has AC too! Solar electric on this home will help keep your costs down! Close to Cal State Fullerton, Ruby Dr Elementary School and Valencia High school. Great location!! AVAILABLE April 5, 2019