Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A gorgeous Placentia home located in a quiet Cul-de-sac street. The home has beautiful floor plan. It is has beautiful wood like floors with newer carpet, RECESSED LIGHTING, dulal-pane windows. The house has 4 specious bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths. Two French doors that lead to the over size private patio with fruit trees in the back yard.