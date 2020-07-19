136 Kauai Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court

Very Desirable Placentia Lakes Gated Community. Large 2 Story, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Placentia Lakes! Clean and ready to move in. Bright kitchen with garden window, newer oven/range and dishwasher and adjacent to dining room. Step down living room with fireplace and slider leading to Lakeview patio! Powder bath downstairs. Master has separate sink and dressing area. Walk-in closet and balcony. Master and 2nd bedroom have vaulted ceilings. Full sized laundry facility on private patio. Tropical grounds with running streams. Open floor plan, fireplace in living room. Remodeled bathroom, Newer A/C. Absolutely gorgeous! 2 Pools, Spa, Tennis courts. Won't last!