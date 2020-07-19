136 Kauai Ln

Amenities
Very Desirable Placentia Lakes Gated Community. Large 2 Story, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo In Placentia Lakes! Clean and ready to move in. Bright kitchen with garden window, newer oven/range and dishwasher and adjacent to dining room. Step down living room with fireplace and slider leading to Lakeview patio! Powder bath downstairs. Master has separate sink and dressing area. Walk-in closet and balcony. Master and 2nd bedroom have vaulted ceilings. Full sized laundry facility on private patio. Tropical grounds with running streams. Open floor plan, fireplace in living room. Remodeled bathroom, Newer A/C. Absolutely gorgeous! 2 Pools, Spa, Tennis courts. Won't last!