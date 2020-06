Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Clean upgraded 3br 2ba single family home on prime corner lot in highly desirable are of Placentia on the edge of Yorba Linda. Great schools, close to shopping and public transportation. Nice patio, updated bathrooms, updated interior with many new fixtures and fittings. Attached two car garage with direct access, central heat and air. A nice clean home in a highly sought after area.