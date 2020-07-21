125 Draft Way - 1

Amenities

BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED two-story condo nested in the highly desired GATED COMMUNITY of Altura in Placentia! This amazing home features 2 master suites and 1 extra room which can be used as office, baby/toddler room, or den, all located on the second floor with carpeted floors. On the first floor, you will find laminate flooring throughout with natural gas fireplace in the center of living area. FURNISHED with couch, dining table set, beds, washer and dryer. Kitchen is fully equipped with fridge, range, microwave-over-range and dishwasher. Passion for a patio? Simply enter through sliding doors from kitchen or living area, and you will find a nice patio for yourself to enjoy. Fall in love with this beautiful resort-like community featuring hot spa, swimming pool, and gym room! Come see it out yourself!