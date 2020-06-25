All apartments in Placentia
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

124 Stratford Circle

124 Stratford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

124 Stratford Circle, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Well-maintained property is in a 4-unit cluster in a quiet complex very close to Cal State Fullerton. Unit has two large bedrooms, a full bath upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Kitchen has a gas stove and ceramic tile flooring. Living room opens to a brick patio ideal for a barbecue. Full wood laminate flooring upstairs. Double-pane windows and patio doors reduce outside noise. There is central air, forced air heating, and ceiling fans for year round comfort. Laundry area is next to the unit and 1-car garage. Walking distance to groceries, banks, restaurants and other shopping. Easy access to freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Stratford Circle have any available units?
124 Stratford Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Stratford Circle have?
Some of 124 Stratford Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Stratford Circle currently offering any rent specials?
124 Stratford Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Stratford Circle pet-friendly?
No, 124 Stratford Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 124 Stratford Circle offer parking?
Yes, 124 Stratford Circle offers parking.
Does 124 Stratford Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Stratford Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Stratford Circle have a pool?
No, 124 Stratford Circle does not have a pool.
Does 124 Stratford Circle have accessible units?
No, 124 Stratford Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Stratford Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Stratford Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
