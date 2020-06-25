124 Stratford Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Well-maintained property is in a 4-unit cluster in a quiet complex very close to Cal State Fullerton. Unit has two large bedrooms, a full bath upstairs and a half bath downstairs. Kitchen has a gas stove and ceramic tile flooring. Living room opens to a brick patio ideal for a barbecue. Full wood laminate flooring upstairs. Double-pane windows and patio doors reduce outside noise. There is central air, forced air heating, and ceiling fans for year round comfort. Laundry area is next to the unit and 1-car garage. Walking distance to groceries, banks, restaurants and other shopping. Easy access to freeways.