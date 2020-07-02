All apartments in Placentia
1155 Maertzweiler Dr.

1155 Maertzweiler Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1155 Maertzweiler Dr, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4bd Placentia Home on the Alta Vista Country Club - Contact Leonel to schedule a viewing @ 714-600-9432
Beautifully designed home with granite counters, kitchen island, fireplace, formal dining room, family room, & living room. Large walk-in closets and a view on the Alta Vista Golf course from the kitchen-family room and Master Suite. 3 Car tandem garage with epoxy coating and the home is located near the end of a cul-de-sac.
Contact Leonel to schedule a viewing @ 714-600-9432

(RLNE5400774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. have any available units?
1155 Maertzweiler Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. have?
Some of 1155 Maertzweiler Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1155 Maertzweiler Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. offers parking.
Does 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. have a pool?
No, 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1155 Maertzweiler Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

