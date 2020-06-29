All apartments in Placentia
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

1053 S Lawanda Place

1053 Lawanda Pl · No Longer Available






Location

1053 Lawanda Pl, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Immaculate and Upgraded Single story home in a cul de sac location. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with an oversized family room with vaulted ceilings and custom built ins. Skylights allow for natural lighting. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with Island with additional seating and storage, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pull out cabinets and recessed lighting. Living room with custom tiled fireplace, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, laminate flooring and surround sound throughout. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and custom closet organizers. Master bathroom has a step in shower with dual water fixtures. French Doors lead to private backyard with stainless steel BBQ and outdoor fridge. There are 2 Plasma TV's and patio furniture on the vinyl patio deck. Relax by the fire pit or in the above ground spa. There are also fruit trees and a storage shed at side of home. Interior laundry area. Long driveway can accommodate extra cars or an RV. Walking distance to award wining Plac/YL School District, transportation and shopping. Your home search is over!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 S Lawanda Place have any available units?
1053 S Lawanda Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 S Lawanda Place have?
Some of 1053 S Lawanda Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 S Lawanda Place currently offering any rent specials?
1053 S Lawanda Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 S Lawanda Place pet-friendly?
No, 1053 S Lawanda Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 1053 S Lawanda Place offer parking?
Yes, 1053 S Lawanda Place offers parking.
Does 1053 S Lawanda Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 S Lawanda Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 S Lawanda Place have a pool?
No, 1053 S Lawanda Place does not have a pool.
Does 1053 S Lawanda Place have accessible units?
No, 1053 S Lawanda Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 S Lawanda Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1053 S Lawanda Place has units with dishwashers.
