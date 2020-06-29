1053 S Lawanda Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill hot tub

Immaculate and Upgraded Single story home in a cul de sac location. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths with an oversized family room with vaulted ceilings and custom built ins. Skylights allow for natural lighting. Beautiful upgraded kitchen with Island with additional seating and storage, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, pull out cabinets and recessed lighting. Living room with custom tiled fireplace, laminate flooring, recessed lighting, crown molding, laminate flooring and surround sound throughout. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and custom closet organizers. Master bathroom has a step in shower with dual water fixtures. French Doors lead to private backyard with stainless steel BBQ and outdoor fridge. There are 2 Plasma TV's and patio furniture on the vinyl patio deck. Relax by the fire pit or in the above ground spa. There are also fruit trees and a storage shed at side of home. Interior laundry area. Long driveway can accommodate extra cars or an RV. Walking distance to award wining Plac/YL School District, transportation and shopping. Your home search is over!