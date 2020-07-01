101 S. Lakeview Unit R

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

2 Bedroom/2 Bath Upper Level Condo in Placentia - Upper level condo in small community close to Lakeview/Orangethorpe in Placentia

Property built in 1990

Home features:

-New carpet in bedrooms

-Tiled living room, kitchen & baths

-Dining area off kitchen

-Living room with gas fireplace

-Upstairs gas laundry hookup

-Central AC/Heat

-Private front patio

-Single car garage



Community features:

-Pool & Spa



*We comply with all regulations in regards to service animals, owner will consider one small pet.



(RLNE5668059)