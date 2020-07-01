All apartments in Placentia
101 S. Lakeview Unit R

101 S Lakeview Ave · No Longer Available
Location

101 S Lakeview Ave, Placentia, CA 92870
Atwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Upper Level Condo in Placentia - Upper level condo in small community close to Lakeview/Orangethorpe in Placentia
Property built in 1990
Home features:
-New carpet in bedrooms
-Tiled living room, kitchen & baths
-Dining area off kitchen
-Living room with gas fireplace
-Upstairs gas laundry hookup
-Central AC/Heat
-Private front patio
-Single car garage

Community features:
-Pool & Spa

*We comply with all regulations in regards to service animals, owner will consider one small pet.

(RLNE5668059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 S. Lakeview Unit R have any available units?
101 S. Lakeview Unit R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 S. Lakeview Unit R have?
Some of 101 S. Lakeview Unit R's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 S. Lakeview Unit R currently offering any rent specials?
101 S. Lakeview Unit R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 S. Lakeview Unit R pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 S. Lakeview Unit R is pet friendly.
Does 101 S. Lakeview Unit R offer parking?
Yes, 101 S. Lakeview Unit R offers parking.
Does 101 S. Lakeview Unit R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 S. Lakeview Unit R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 S. Lakeview Unit R have a pool?
Yes, 101 S. Lakeview Unit R has a pool.
Does 101 S. Lakeview Unit R have accessible units?
No, 101 S. Lakeview Unit R does not have accessible units.
Does 101 S. Lakeview Unit R have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 S. Lakeview Unit R does not have units with dishwashers.

