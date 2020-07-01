101 S. Lakeview Unit R

Amenities
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Upper Level Condo in Placentia - Upper level condo in small community close to Lakeview/Orangethorpe in Placentia
Property built in 1990
Home features:
-New carpet in bedrooms
-Tiled living room, kitchen & baths
-Dining area off kitchen
-Living room with gas fireplace
-Upstairs gas laundry hookup
-Central AC/Heat
-Private front patio
-Single car garage
Community features:
-Pool & Spa
*We comply with all regulations in regards to service animals, owner will consider one small pet.
(RLNE5668059)