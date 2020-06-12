Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM

79 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pittsburg, CA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
$
4 Units Available
Diamond Hillside
2205 E Leland Rd, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
931 sqft
All units feature a patio or balcony, and come equipped with fireplace, dishwasher and hardwood floors. Community facilities include playground, tennis court and pool. Parking available for residents and guests.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Kirker Creek Apartments
1000 Pheasant Dr, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
939 sqft
This pet-friendly community gives residents easy access to BART, a clubhouse with WiFi and 24-hour fitness facility. There are eight floor plans to choose from and private balconies. The Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve is nearby.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
483 E 9th Street
483 East 9th Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1156 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1251 Lakeview Circle
1251 Lakeview Circle, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
783 sqft
**PENDING**Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. - **PENDING** Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. SECTION 8 OK. Gated Community. Community Pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
186 Madoline St
186 Madoline Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
800 sqft
Ray J.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
111 Ramona Street
111 Ramona Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
**PENDING** 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Pittsburg Duplex -Section 8 OK - **PENDING** 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in Pittsburg Spacious and updated kitchen Freshly painted and new flooring.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
255 W 11TH ST
255 West 11th Street, Pittsburg, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
740 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Nice bright unit. Centrally located quick access to HWY 4, Downtown Pittsburg, Shops, Restaurants. Hurry wont last. Sorry No Pets!
Results within 1 mile of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
11 Units Available
Mira Vista Hills
2201 San Jose Dr, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
841 sqft
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with updated kitchens, energy-efficient appliances and full-size washer/dryer. Community is gated with a fitness center, outdoor pool and dog park.

1 of 10

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
1 Unit Available
2105 Lemontree Way #2
2105 Lemontree Way, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
903 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! - -2 bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo in Antioch -- AVAILABLE NOW !!! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:00am
13 Units Available
Twin Creeks
1111 James Donlon Blvd, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
Welcome home to Antioch's premier apartment community, Twin Creeks! You will love being located just minutes from the Contra Loma Reservoir Regional Park, Lone Tree Golf Course, Schools, Shopping, Dining and so much more! Our one & two bedroom homes
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Clayton Valley
3 Units Available
Crossroads
5378 Clayton Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
839 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Units are filled with first-class features like ceiling fans, private patio/balcony and track lighting. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Lime Ridge
3278 Tioga Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
985 sqft
Elegant homes with modern kitchens and top-quality finishes. Community highlights include a pool and creekside trail. Shop at nearby Sunvalley Mall and dine in downtown Concord. Easy access to I-680.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
2 Units Available
Mendocino
1521 Mendocino Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
800 sqft
Hartz Property Management Presents: 1521 Mendocino Drive - This charming 4-plex in a multi-family apartment complex is tucked away offering a quiet space to relax after a long day.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Concord
12 Units Available
Renaissance Square
1825 Galindo St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
1237 sqft
Enjoy full-service living in a community at the heart of downtown Concord. Pool, spa, clubhouse, conference room and fitness center on site. Units contain granite counters, high ceilings and thick carpeting.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
8 Units Available
Elysian
1070 San Miguel Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1051 sqft
Welcome home to Elysian! Stay close to it all in our 120-unit, garden-style apartment community located in Concord, California - just northeast of San Francisco and Oakland. From its quiet, tranquil setting with stunning views of Mt.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Ellis Lake
6 Units Available
Amador Heights
1880 Laguna St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
801 sqft
Homes with plush carpeting and modern kitchens that feature built-in microwaves. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Close to highways 237 and 880, and Concord BART station.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Ellis Lake
4 Units Available
Adobe Lake
1530 Ellis St, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
784 sqft
Offering lake views and beautiful, green grounds, this development is close to downtown and the luxury of local shopping and dining. Amenities include open floor plans, storage space, and new kitchens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Clayton Valley Highlands
1 Unit Available
5451 Roundtree Place
5451 Roundtree Place, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
973 sqft
This beautiful 2 bed 1.5 bath townhouse has been remodeled top to bottom. Hardwood floors throughout the ground level and beautiful carpet upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Clayton Valley
1 Unit Available
5020 Valley Crest Drive
5020 Valley Crest Drive, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1080 sqft
Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath Valley Terrace condominium on the Clayton border. This unit has been fully remodeled top to bottom with newer hardwood floors, carpet, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, doors, fixtures and paint.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
209 J ST
209 J Street, Antioch, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
CATHIE MARPLES - 925-634-8040 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Large spacious unit with 1200 square feet! Wall to wall carpeting, shared laundry facility, tandem parking. Great location and easy access.
Results within 10 miles of Pittsburg
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
IMT Pleasant Hill
225 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
943 sqft
Just minutes from I-680 and near BART station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood flooring, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. A pool, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse are available. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Gregory Gardens
17 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
18 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
28 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.

June 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pittsburg Rent Report. Pittsburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pittsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pittsburg rent trends were flat over the past month

Pittsburg rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pittsburg stand at $2,542 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,194 for a two-bedroom. Pittsburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pittsburg over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pittsburg

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pittsburg, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pittsburg is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Pittsburg's median two-bedroom rent of $3,194 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% decline in Pittsburg.
    • While rents in Pittsburg fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pittsburg than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Pittsburg is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

