Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1251 Lakeview Circle

1251 Lakeview Circle · (925) 427-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1251 Lakeview Circle, Pittsburg, CA 94565

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1251 Lakeview Circle · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pool
**PENDING**Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg. - **PENDING**
Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Downstairs Condo in Pittsburg.

SECTION 8 OK.

Gated Community. Community Pool. Includes gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Patio with extra storage.

Water and Garbage included.

One covered carport included.

Rent $2200.00 Deposit $2200.00 on approval of credit

Call New Way Management Services to schedule a showing

Applications available online at www.NewWayServices.com.

Must have good rental references and no evictions. Total income minus monthly debt requirement is approximately 3 times the amount of the rent. Application processing fee is $40.00 per person over 18. We require copies of last 2 pay stubs/proof of income and last 2 bank statements to be submitted with your application. Bank statements must show proof of income deposited into account and total available funds should be enough for move in (1st month rent and deposit). If you are self employed, we require copies of your last 2 tax returns.

DRE #01920414

(RLNE5694852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Lakeview Circle have any available units?
1251 Lakeview Circle has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburg, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 Lakeview Circle have?
Some of 1251 Lakeview Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 Lakeview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Lakeview Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Lakeview Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1251 Lakeview Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburg.
Does 1251 Lakeview Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1251 Lakeview Circle does offer parking.
Does 1251 Lakeview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 Lakeview Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Lakeview Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1251 Lakeview Circle has a pool.
Does 1251 Lakeview Circle have accessible units?
No, 1251 Lakeview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Lakeview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1251 Lakeview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
