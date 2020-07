Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2-bedroom 1 bath Home located near schools, shopping centers, and hwys. This home has a spacious front yard with a driveway that leads to the detached garage . The living room and bedrooms are equipped with very clean carpet. The kitchen is very spacious and even has a laundry room, and more!



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1951



Deposits: $2,500.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.