9403 Beverly Blvd.

Fully Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath House w/ Private Garage and Beautiful Large Backyard - Fully remodeled single-family home located in heart of Pico Rivera. This single-story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, wood style flooring throughout the entire house, updated kitchen, granite counter top with tile backsplash, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Formal dining area and a spacious living room with natural lighting. House also features new windows, central AC/ Heat, cameras covering entire property, detached private garage, long driveway, separate storage and a beautifully landscaped back yard with avocado, persimmon and lemon tree.



House is located close to excellent restaurants, shopping, transportation, library, schools, and parks with one across the street. Easy Access to 605 Freeway and close to 60 and 10 Freeway.



Pets allowed upon review, approval, and $500 Security Deposit.



