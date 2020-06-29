All apartments in Pico Rivera
Find more places like
9403 Beverly Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pico Rivera, CA
/
9403 Beverly Blvd
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

9403 Beverly Blvd

9403 East Beverly Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pico Rivera
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9403 East Beverly Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully Updated 3 Bed/2 Bath House w/ Private Garage and Beautiful Large Backyard - Fully remodeled single-family home located in heart of Pico Rivera. This single-story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, wood style flooring throughout the entire house, updated kitchen, granite counter top with tile backsplash, stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Formal dining area and a spacious living room with natural lighting. House also features new windows, central AC/ Heat, cameras covering entire property, detached private garage, long driveway, separate storage and a beautifully landscaped back yard with avocado, persimmon and lemon tree.

House is located close to excellent restaurants, shopping, transportation, library, schools, and parks with one across the street. Easy Access to 605 Freeway and close to 60 and 10 Freeway.

Pets allowed upon review, approval, and $500 Security Deposit.

(RLNE5312180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Island
8222 Rosemead Blvd
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Town Center
7466 Rosemead Boulevard
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9403 Beverly Blvd have any available units?
9403 Beverly Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 9403 Beverly Blvd have?
Some of 9403 Beverly Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9403 Beverly Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
9403 Beverly Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9403 Beverly Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9403 Beverly Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 9403 Beverly Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 9403 Beverly Blvd offers parking.
Does 9403 Beverly Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9403 Beverly Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9403 Beverly Blvd have a pool?
No, 9403 Beverly Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 9403 Beverly Blvd have accessible units?
No, 9403 Beverly Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 9403 Beverly Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9403 Beverly Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9403 Beverly Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9403 Beverly Blvd has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Pico Rivera 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPico Rivera 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPico Rivera Apartments with ParkingPico Rivera Dog Friendly ApartmentsPico Rivera Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAMarina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles