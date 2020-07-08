9049 CANFORD Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fire pit bbq/grill

WOW 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS Vibrant single story home located on a quite cul de sac in the heart of Pico Rivera!! Step into this freshly renovated open floor plan 3 bedroom 1 bath home shown as a 4 bedroom 2 bath with an attached bonus Studio with own bathroom, brig your mother in love live in this private studio with own entrance!property also had a separate room with own bathroom and own entrance as well All bathrooms have been updated, fresh counter tops in kitchen, designer lighting fixtures, laminate hardwood flooring and freshly painted with modern concept in mind. The kitchen has been nicely updated with real wood custom cabinets, stainless steel commercial grade sink, LED Lighting, durable complementing counter top, and breakfast bar for entertaining guest. Attached studio is perfect for in-laws or guest to have privacy when staying over. Step out to the back yard with a covered patio and fire pit perfect for entertaining and weekend barbecues. This homes is centrally located close to shops, entertainment, restaurants and freeway access. Don't miss this opportunity, this home is sure to impress!