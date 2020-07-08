All apartments in Pico Rivera
9049 CANFORD Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

9049 CANFORD Street

9049 Canford Street · No Longer Available
Location

9049 Canford Street, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
WOW 4 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS Vibrant single story home located on a quite cul de sac in the heart of Pico Rivera!! Step into this freshly renovated open floor plan 3 bedroom 1 bath home shown as a 4 bedroom 2 bath with an attached bonus Studio with own bathroom, brig your mother in love live in this private studio with own entrance!property also had a separate room with own bathroom and own entrance as well All bathrooms have been updated, fresh counter tops in kitchen, designer lighting fixtures, laminate hardwood flooring and freshly painted with modern concept in mind. The kitchen has been nicely updated with real wood custom cabinets, stainless steel commercial grade sink, LED Lighting, durable complementing counter top, and breakfast bar for entertaining guest. Attached studio is perfect for in-laws or guest to have privacy when staying over. Step out to the back yard with a covered patio and fire pit perfect for entertaining and weekend barbecues. This homes is centrally located close to shops, entertainment, restaurants and freeway access. Don't miss this opportunity, this home is sure to impress!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9049 CANFORD Street have any available units?
9049 CANFORD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 9049 CANFORD Street have?
Some of 9049 CANFORD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9049 CANFORD Street currently offering any rent specials?
9049 CANFORD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9049 CANFORD Street pet-friendly?
No, 9049 CANFORD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 9049 CANFORD Street offer parking?
No, 9049 CANFORD Street does not offer parking.
Does 9049 CANFORD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9049 CANFORD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9049 CANFORD Street have a pool?
No, 9049 CANFORD Street does not have a pool.
Does 9049 CANFORD Street have accessible units?
No, 9049 CANFORD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9049 CANFORD Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9049 CANFORD Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9049 CANFORD Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9049 CANFORD Street does not have units with air conditioning.

