4252 Durfee Avenue

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance air conditioning range oven

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



This fantastic, spacious, unfurnished, single-family home property rental is located on the very walkable rated neighborhood in Pico Rivera.



Its an auxiliary dwelling unit with a separate entrance and mailbox.



Features include:

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

Big kitchen with smooth countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with lots of storage space, and oven/range

Hookups available for washer and dryer

Tile floor, big windows,

Bathrooms with shower stall, vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combo

2 window A/C and central, forced-air heating

Front yard (tenant must maintain it, water the grass)



No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Water, trash, and gardener will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4prrvE2sSPQ



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Pico Park, Streamland Park, and Amigo Park.



Bus lines:

266 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

265 Metro Local Line - 0.8 mile

274 West Covina - Industry Whittier - 0.9 mile

7 Green Line Station/El Monte Station - 1.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



