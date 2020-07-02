All apartments in Pico Rivera
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

4252 Durfee Avenue

4252 Durfee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4252 Durfee Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Pico Rivera

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

This fantastic, spacious, unfurnished, single-family home property rental is located on the very walkable rated neighborhood in Pico Rivera.

Its an auxiliary dwelling unit with a separate entrance and mailbox.

Features include:
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
Big kitchen with smooth countertops, fine cabinets/drawers with lots of storage space, and oven/range
Hookups available for washer and dryer
Tile floor, big windows,
Bathrooms with shower stall, vanity cabinets, and shower/tub combo
2 window A/C and central, forced-air heating
Front yard (tenant must maintain it, water the grass)

No pets, sorry. Smoking is prohibited. Tenant pays electricity and gas. Water, trash, and gardener will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4prrvE2sSPQ

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Pico Park, Streamland Park, and Amigo Park.

Bus lines:
266 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
265 Metro Local Line - 0.8 mile
274 West Covina - Industry Whittier - 0.9 mile
7 Green Line Station/El Monte Station - 1.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5693267)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4252 Durfee Avenue have any available units?
4252 Durfee Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pico Rivera, CA.
What amenities does 4252 Durfee Avenue have?
Some of 4252 Durfee Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4252 Durfee Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4252 Durfee Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4252 Durfee Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4252 Durfee Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pico Rivera.
Does 4252 Durfee Avenue offer parking?
No, 4252 Durfee Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4252 Durfee Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4252 Durfee Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4252 Durfee Avenue have a pool?
No, 4252 Durfee Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4252 Durfee Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4252 Durfee Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4252 Durfee Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4252 Durfee Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4252 Durfee Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4252 Durfee Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
