4036 Rosemead Boulevard #44 - 44

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath condominium. Upgraded features include new flooring, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove/oven. Double car attached garage, interior laundry area. Nice private patio area right off dining room. Must see! This won't last. To schedule a showing, please call/text Donna 562.618.7773, or email Donnafarley1@hotmail.com.

Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath condominium. Upgraded features include new flooring, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove/oven. Double car attached garage, interior laundry area. Nice private patio area right off dining room. Must see! This won't last. To schedule a showing, please call/text Donna 562.618.7773, or email Donnafarley1@hotmail.com.