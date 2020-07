3255 SANDOVAL AVE.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning range

NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME IN NICE PART OF PICO RIVERA - MUST SEE! THIS LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE, INCLUDES PLANK FLOORING, FRESH CUSTOM PAINT, STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR, WINDOW COVERINGS, WINDOW A/C IN BEDROOM & LIVING ROOM, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WASHER & DRYER HOOK UPS, SUN ROOM, DOUBLE CAR GARAGE. HOUSE IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR THE 60 FWY, 605 FWY PARK AND GOLF COURSE.

TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES

NO PETS

NO SMOKING

REQUIRES VERIFIABLE INCOME, GOOD CREDIT & RENTERS INSURANCE



BY APPOINTMENT ONLY :

VERONICA ESPARZA

562-236-9069



